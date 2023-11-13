loading…

The bodies of Palestinian victims of Israel’s cruel attacks on Gaza were transported by excavator. Israel again bombards houses in southern Gaza, killing 13 people. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Military Israel bombarded a house in the southern Gaza Strip via airstrikes, Monday (12/11/2023) early morning. A total of 13 Palestinians were killed and 25 others were injured.

According to local medical sources, quoted by Anadolu, the house that was bombarded was in the town of Bani Suheila, Khan Yunis. The identity of the family who was the victim of the Israeli air strike is not yet known.

Israel has continued to launch almost non-stop air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including hospitals, residences, and places of worship – since cross-border attacks by Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, on October 7, 2023.

The death toll in Israel’s ongoing military offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has surpassed the grim figure of 11,100 people, including more than 8,000 children and women.

The death toll in Israel is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has restored communication with health professionals at the al-Shifa Hospital facility, who described the situation as “dire and dangerous.”

“It’s been 3 days without electricity, without water and with very poor internet which is seriously impacting our ability to provide essential care,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on X.

“Constant gunfire and bombing in the area has worsened an already critical situation.”

“Unfortunately, this hospital is no longer functioning as a hospital,” Ghebreyesus said.

“The world cannot stand idly by while hospitals, which should be safe havens, turn into places of death, destruction and despair.”

