loading…

Israel strictly prohibits celebrating the release of Palestinian prisoners in Zionist prisons. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel’s controversial Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, ordered prison authorities to cancel efforts to celebrate the release of Palestinian prisoners in detention centers.

Itamar Ben-Gvir also told police to use an “iron fist” against efforts to celebrate the release of prisoners.

“My instructions are clear: There must be no expressions of joy,” said a right-wing minister who opposed the ceasefire deal, reported by Al Jazeera.

Under the agreement, 150 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons will be released in exchange for 50 prisoners held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, war was still raging in Gaza on Thursday, as a proposed ceasefire and hostage release was postponed for at least another day.

Black smoke could be seen rising over the northern Gaza war zone from across the fence in Israel as daylight illuminated the strip. Israel said the release of the hostages, intended to accompany the war’s first ceasefire, would be postponed until at least Friday.

The Israeli military said it had carried out 300 airstrikes in the past day, and sounded sirens warning of cross-border rocket launches by Palestinian armed groups. Palestinian media reported Israeli attacks in the northern region as well as in the southern town of Khan Younis, where Israel has asked residents of the northern region to seek shelter.

“Negotiations regarding the release of our hostages are ongoing and ongoing,” said Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, reported by Reuters. “The start of the release will be carried out in accordance with the initial agreement between the two parties, and not before Friday.”

The first ceasefire in the seven-week war was intended to be accompanied by the release of 50 women and children hostages captured by militants who invaded Israel on October 7, in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.