UN Interim Force Patrol in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – A UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol was hit by Israeli army fire on Saturday (25/11/2023). The attack occurred near the village of Aytaroun in southern Lebanon.

“No peacekeepers were injured, but their vehicles were damaged. “This incident occurred during a relatively calm period along the Blue Line,” read a UNIFIL statement on social media platform X.

The Blue Line is the line set by the UN for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon in 2000.

“We condemn these actions and underscore the responsibility of all parties to protect peacekeepers, preventing unnecessary risks to those working to build stability,” the UN force said.

UNIFIL stressed, “We strongly remind all parties of their obligations to protect peacekeepers and avoid putting the men and women working to restore stability at risk.”

Tensions are rising along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions come amid Israel’s brutal offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians.

A four-day humanitarian pause between the Israeli army and Hamas came into effect on Friday morning across the Gaza Strip, temporarily halting attacks for prisoner exchanges and aid deliveries.

