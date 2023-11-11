loading…

Smoke rises as Palestinian refugees take shelter at Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza City, November 8 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Doaa Rouqa

GAZA – Israeli troops continue to attack and surround Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Israel’s brutal actions ignored the lives of around 15,000 Palestinian patients and civilians who took refuge inside.

According to health officials on Saturday (11/11/2023), Israeli fighter jets and tanks continued to shell the area outside the hospital from around 9 pm local time on Friday until Saturday morning.

“The attacks have not stopped for a moment,” Abu Mouth, a journalist reporting from inside the hospital, told Middle East Eye.

“Several parts and courtyards of the medical complex, the largest in Gaza, were directly affected and caused a fire in the complex,” said Abu Mouth.

Intensive care and pediatric departments have stopped working, according to Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health

“We are surrounded in the Al-Shifa medical complex,” said Qudra. “We can say the Al-Shifa medical complex has stopped functioning and is no longer functioning.”

At around 6am local time (4am GMT), power went out completely at the hospital, putting patients on life support at high risk of dying at any time.

There is also no water, no food and no internet inside the hospital.

“We tried everything to restart the generator, but it didn’t work,” Abu Mouth told MEE.