The Palestinian people in Gaza are victims of Israeli military attacks. Israel is angry at Russia’s criticism of its attacks on Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

NEW YORK – Israel angry at the criticism of Russian diplomats at the UN who stated that occupying powers or occupiers had no right to defend themselves.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has criticized the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for their ongoing military campaign in Gaza, Palestine.

Last Wednesday, Nebenzia told an emergency session of the UN General Assembly that Israel could not use self-defense as a reason for its invasion of Gaza, because Israel did not have jurisdiction to operate in the Palestinian enclave and was acting as an “occupying force” there.

“The only thing they can muster is the constant assertion of Israel’s right to self-defense, even though as an occupying power, Israel has no power as confirmed by the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion issued in 2004,” Nebenzia said.

Despite stating that Israel has no right to defend itself, Nebenzia went on to state that Israel has the right to “guarantee its security” and “fight terrorism.”

“Concerning Israel’s security – and we recognize its right to guarantee its security – this security can only be fully guaranteed if we resolve the Palestinian issue based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

“The Jewish people suffered persecution for centuries and the Jewish people should know better than anyone that the suffering of ordinary people, the innocent lives lost in the name of blind vengeance, will not restore justice, bring back the dead, or entertain their families.”

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan did not accept the Russian diplomat’s comments.

“It’s ridiculous to hear Russian representatives preach morality to Israel regarding human rights and international law issues,” he said, as quoted by RT, Saturday (4/11/2023).

“Moscow is the last place that can convey a message to us,” he said, referring to Russia’s expulsion from the UN Human Rights Council.