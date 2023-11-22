The government of Israel and the radical Palestinian armed group Hamas reached an agreement on Wednesday for a four-day truce from the fighting, during which there will be a mutual exchange of hostages and prisoners: Hamas will release 50 hostages held in the Gaza Strip, while Israel 150 Palestinians who are in Israeli prisons. During the truce, humanitarian aid will also be brought into the Gaza Strip, which Israel has been besieging and bombing for weeks as a consequence of the Hamas attacks on Israeli territory on October 7th.

The agreement had been considered imminent for days and was definitively unblocked after a meeting of the Israeli government that began on Tuesday evening and ended during the night after hours of discussions. The negotiations between Israel and Hamas were mediated by Qatar, a country that has good relations with both parties and which in recent weeks had already facilitated the release of the first hostages by Hamas and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip. The United States also participated in the dialogue for the agreement.

The exact moment in which the truce will begin is not yet known: the Qatari government has said that it will be announced in the next few hours. According to Israeli media, the release of hostages will begin on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the 50 hostages freed by Hamas will all be women and children, and that the truce from the fighting will be extended by one day for every 10 additional hostages that Hamas decides to free. He did not mention the release of other Palestinian prisoners in the event of an extension of the truce.

Hamas said in a statement that the 150 Palestinian prisoners Israel will release will also be women and children. Also according to Hamas, the truce should allow hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks to enter the Strip, many more than the few dozen that have entered daily in recent weeks. In addition to food, water and medicine, the aid should also include fuel, which is essential for the production of electricity and therefore for many basic services within the Strip: until now Israel had always prevented the inclusion of fuel among the aid because he feared it would be intercepted and used by Hamas for military purposes.