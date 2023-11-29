The radical Palestinian group Hamas freed 10 Israeli and two Thai hostages on Tuesday evening, during the fourth day of a truce with Israel. In exchange, Israel freed 30 Palestinian people held in Israeli prisons. The truce will continue throughout Wednesday, and Hamas has already handed over to the Israeli government the list of ten other hostages it intends to free. However, there is the possibility that the fighting will be suspended for another few days, and that in the meantime there will be further mutual exchanges of hostages by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

An Israeli government spokesperson said this on Tuesday evening, according to which it is possible that the truce will be extended for another five days, but for now there have been no further confirmations or comments from Hamas representatives.

– Read also: Stories of Hamas hostage detention

Several Israeli newspapers write that on Tuesday the head of the Mossad – the best-known Israeli intelligence agency – went to Doha, Qatar, where he met William Burns, director of the CIA – US intelligence – and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al Thani, to discuss possible extensions of the truce. The mediation role of Qatar, which has good relations with both Israel and Hamas, was crucial in reaching an agreement for a truce last week.

So far the truce has allowed the release of 60 of the Israeli hostages that Hamas kidnapped in Israel on October 7, while Israel has freed 180 Palestinian prisoners held in the country’s prisons. Hamas also freed around twenty hostages of other nationalities, mainly Thai, but on the basis of separate agreements that were not part of those for the truce.

In the meantime, hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians have entered the Gaza Strip from the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. However, the United Nations would also like to use the Kerem Shalom crossing, which is controlled by Israel and which has so far remained closed.

The Israeli hostages so far have only been women and children, and the release of adult men and soldiers has not yet been discussed. It is possible, however, that if the truce is prolonged, Hamas will also free some men in the next few days. The Israeli authorities, according to the website of the Israeli TV Channel 13, believe that by Wednesday evening all or almost all of the minors and women held hostage by Hamas will be freed, and that therefore adult males may also be freed later. The modalities of a possible new truce would be those already agreed in recent days, i.e. that for every Israeli hostage freed, three women or children held in Israeli prisons will be released.