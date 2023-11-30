loading…

Hamas and Israel extend ceasefire for one day. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel and Hamas reached a last-minute deal on Thursday to extend their ceasefire for a seventh day. Meanwhile mediators continued talks to extend the ceasefire further to free more hostages and let aid reach them. Gaza.

The ceasefire has halted bombing and allowed some humanitarian aid into Gaza after much of the coastal region of 2.3 million people was cleared in Israel’s campaign in retaliation for a deadly attack by Hamas militants on October 7.

Israel, which demands Hamas release at least 10 hostages a day to keep the ceasefire intact, said it received a last-minute list of people to be freed on Thursday, allowing Israel to scrap plans to resume fighting at dawn.

“Given the mediators’ efforts to continue the hostage release process and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue,” the Israeli military said in a statement, released minutes before the ceasefire expired at 12:00 local time.

Hamas, which freed 16 hostages on Wednesday while Israel freed 30 Palestinian prisoners, also said the ceasefire would continue until the seventh day.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Israel during his third visit to the Middle East since the war began, said the ceasefire “is producing results. This is important, and we hope the ceasefire can continue.”

“We have seen over the past week very positive developments of hostages returning home, reuniting with their families. And that must continue to this day,” he said. “This also allows increased humanitarian aid to be provided to innocent civilians in Gaza who need it most.”

US officials said Blinken also asked Israel to guarantee the safety of Palestinian civilians once the war resumes.

Egypt’s state media agency said Egyptian and Qatari mediators were trying to negotiate a further two-day extension of the ceasefire.