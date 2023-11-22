Suara.com – Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire for 4 days with terms and conditions in effect. Including fuel, food and medicine aid must be able to enter Gaza, Palestine. The question is, what is a ceasefire and its benefits during war?

In the ceasefire agreement to temporarily halt Israel’s colonial actions against Palestine, Hamas had to free 50 women and children who were being held hostage.

“Tonight, the government has agreed to the outline of the first stage to achieve this goal, which states that at least 50 female and child hostages will be released for four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting,” the Israeli government said as quoted by Al Jazeera , Wednesday (22/11/2023).

The ceasefire is carried out every time 10 hostages are released, so the ceasefire is valid for one additional day. Furthermore, Israel will continue its actions against and eradicate the group fighting for Palestinian independence.

Appearance of Hamas fighters in one of the Gaza tunnels. (Photo: AFP)

Meaning of Armistice

According to Beyond Intractability, a ceasefire is a temporary cessation of violence that does not resolve a larger conflict, but the aim is still towards resolving the conflict.

The ceasefire is considered an important step in the peace process and changes the way conflicts are resolved, not through violence.

A ceasefire is generally recommended because acts of violence can cause anxiety, fear and hostility which can hinder negotiations with the hope of peacefully ending the conflict.

Benefits of a Truce

The following are the benefits of a ceasefire when conflict occurs, both directly and indirectly:

1. Reducing the Number of Civilian Casualties

A ceasefire can bring temporary peace and reduce the risk of injury and death among civilians indirectly involved in the conflict.

Palestinians who were injured and evacuated from the Indonesian Hospital receive treatment at Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis City, South Palestine, Monday (21/11/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

This step also allows humanitarian aid to reach affected areas and provide basic services such as medical treatment and education.

2. Improve Help Facilities

The ceasefire provides an opportunity for humanitarian aid to be delivered to those in need, including food, medicine and medical care.

Without a ceasefire, access to conflict-affected areas could become extremely difficult or even impossible.

3. Make sure the conflict can be negotiated

The ceasefire created conditions more conducive to diplomacy and negotiations. The parties involved can sit together to find a peaceful solution without the direct pressure of continued violence.

4. Facility construction improved

The ceasefire provides an opportunity for the parties involved to begin the recovery and reconstruction process. A ceasefire could include repairing damaged infrastructure, clearing mining areas, and efforts to restore daily life in affected areas.

5. Give pause for evaluation

Parties involved in a conflict can use the ceasefire period to evaluate their strategies, review conditions on the ground, and adjust their plans according to the latest developments.

6. Reduces Human Suffering

A ceasefire can reduce human suffering caused by conflict. This includes reducing the number of fatalities, injuries and traumatic experiences by local residents.

7. Opening Opportunities for Peace

The opportunity for a ceasefire could create an environment more conducive to achieving a long-term peaceful settlement. This can help build trust and create the basis for a broader peace agreement.