Two of the four hostages were released by Hamas in mid-October. Now Israel-Hamas have agreed to a 4-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 50 hostages. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Government Israel on Wednesday (22/11/2023) it was reported that they reached an agreement with Hamas for a four-day ceasefire. In return, Hamas will free 50 hostages consisting of children and women.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the agreement was approved by the government cabinet in a vote.

Officials from Qatar – which is brokering the negotiations – as well as the United States, Israel and Hamas have said for days that a deal to free the hostages would be reached soon.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 200 hostages, who were kidnapped when its militias invaded Israel on October 7. The attack at that time killed around 1,200 people.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said the 50 women and children would be released over four days, during which there would be a lull in the fighting.

For every additional 10 hostages released, the office said, the pause would be extended by another day. However, Netanyahu’s office did not mention the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of this deal.

A US official briefed on the discussions said before the deal was reached, it would have included an exchange of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

“The Israeli government is committed to repatriating all hostages. “Tonight, they approved the proposed deal as the first stage to achieve this goal,” read a statement from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Office, released after hours of deliberations and closed to the press, as quoted by Reuters.

Israeli media outlet Ynet reported that all but three ministers in the right-wing Jewish Power party voted in favor of the deal.

The agreement would be the first ceasefire in a war in which Israeli bombing has leveled much of Hamas-controlled Gaza, killing more than 14,000 civilians in the Palestinian enclave.