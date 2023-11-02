loading…

Israel again bombarded the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip for the second day in a row. Photo/Al Jazeera

GAZA TRACK – The team Israel again bombed the crowded Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza Strip north for the second day in a row, following previous attacks that killed dozens of people and injured many others.

Palestinian authorities said dozens of people were killed and injured in attacks on Wednesday local time.

Footage from the site of the attack showed people standing around the huge crater as rescue workers and volunteers dug through piles of rubble with their hands to search for people and bodies trapped under collapsed buildings.

News outlet AFP reported that rescue teams said that “the entire family” had died in the attack.

The Israeli military later issued a statement saying that its fighter jets had struck the Hamas command and control compound in Jabalia based on accurate intelligence, killing the head of the group’s anti-tank missile unit, Muhammad A’sar as quoted by Al Jazeera, Thursday (2/11/ 2023).

More than 50 people were killed and dozens more injured in the Jabalia bombing on Tuesday, according to Palestinian authorities and the director of the Indonesian Hospital, which received some of the victims.

Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan, a broadcast engineer at Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau, lost 19 members of his family in the attack.

Palestinian armed group Hamas said that seven captives, taken during the group’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7 that Israeli authorities said killed more than 1,400 people and took more than 200 captive, were killed in a bombing on Tuesday.

“Seven prisoners were killed in yesterday’s Jabalia massacre, including three foreign passport holders,” the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, said in a statement on Wednesday.