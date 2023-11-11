loading…

Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza Strip. Photo/anadolu

GAZA TRACK – Israel launched a series of air strikes on Saturday (11/11/2023) around the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Interior Ministry.

“The (Israeli) occupiers carried out a series of brutal airstrikes in the Tal al-Zaatar neighborhood and around the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza,” said the Palestinian ministry statement.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the hospital had been damaged by Israeli airstrikes.

Sarbini Abdul Murad, chairman of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), a volunteer group that funds Indonesian hospitals in Gaza, told RT that, “The Israeli military’s claim that Hamas tunnels are located under the facility is baseless.”

“The IDF said the Indonesian Hospital was under Hamas control, and the hospital was designed with special tunnels, and so on. “We are of course very surprised by these accusations because we (MER-C) were the ones who built the hospital,” he explained.

“All development resources come from us, we also provide the constructors. So, the hospital has absolutely nothing to do with Hamas or anything. “So the accusation is completely unfounded,” said Sarbini.

He emphasized, “In the Geneva Convention it is clearly stated that hospitals, places of worship, ambulances, schools, churches, must not be damaged or disturbed (in conflict). But for Israel, none of that matters. The important thing is that they will attack anything they find suspicious.”

The tense atmosphere is not only felt at Indonesian Hospitals. Various other hospitals in Gaza City were also attacked by the Israeli military.

Al-Shifa Hospital has been surrounded by Israeli troops, complete with snipers. Anyone at any time could become a target for Israeli sniper bullets around the hospital.

(she)