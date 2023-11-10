loading…

Journalists photograph the moment Palestinian fighters transport captured Israeli civilians from the Kfar Azza kibbutz to Gaza, October 7, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israeli authorities demanded an explanation from several major Western media on Thursday (9/11/2023). This step came after an NGO accused six Palestinian photographers who documented the October 7 2023 attacks of being Hamas accomplices.

The head of the Israeli Government Press Office, Nitzan Chen, “Calls on news agencies AP, Reuters, CNN and the New York Times to address the involvement of their photographers in the events of October 7, which crossed a professional and moral red line.”

Chen cited research by pro-Israel media outlet Honest Reporting, published on Wednesday, that identified six Palestinian photojournalists who “filmed the killing of civilians, the abuse of bodies and the kidnapping of men and women” after Hamas attacked from Gaza on residential areas and outposts. Israel’s forefront.

According to Honest Reporting, the presence of these photographers alongside Hamas fighters as they breached the border “raises serious ethical questions.”

Honest Reporting insinuated that these people were involved in the Hamas group’s plan to carry out a surprise attack.

“If these four media outlets have people who actively or passively collaborate with Hamas to carry out shootings, they must be called upon to redefine the boundaries between journalism and barbarism,” Honest Reporting said.

This group focused on Hassan Eslaiah, who had worked as a freelancer for AP and CNN.

They uploaded a video of Eslaiah, with no sign that she was a journalist, filming a burning Israeli tank, and a photo of her with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar taken in 2020.

Honest Reporting also named three other AP individuals, including the one who photographed German-Israeli concertgoer Shani Louk in a Hamas pick-up truck, as well as two Reuters photojournalists “who also happened to be at the border at the exact time of the Hamas infiltration,” one of whom “took photos of the mob committing brutal acts on the body of an Israeli soldier who was being dragged out of a tank.”