The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed accusations by the Israeli military that the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was a hiding place for Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Military Israel accused Hamas of using the Indonesian Hospital (RS) in Beit Lahia, Gaza, Palestine, as a hiding place. The Zionist military also made similar accusations for a Qatari-funded medical center in Gaza.

In a briefing, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari showed what he claimed was visual evidence of a Hamas tunnel entrance uncovered by Israeli soldiers at the Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital located along Gaza City’s northern coast. .

Hagari also presented a video in which Hamas militia opened fire on Israeli soldiers from inside a hospital founded in 2016 by the former emir of Qatar.

“Hamas launched a rocket at Israel 75 meters from the hospital,” he said on Monday.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) dismissed the Israeli military’s accusations.

“The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza is a facility built by the Indonesian people entirely for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a series of WhatsApp messages, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian Hospital is currently fully managed by the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, although from time to time there are always Indonesian volunteers who help.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Indonesian Hospital is one of the few health facilities still functioning in Gaza amidst the number of victims of Israeli attacks which continues to increase every day.

“This hospital is currently treating a number of patients far beyond its capacity,” continued the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From the start, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi consistently condemned and called for an immediate end to Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on civilian targets, especially humanitarian facilities in Gaza, including hospitals and ambulances.

“Regarding the three Indonesian citizens (WNI) volunteering at the Indonesian Hospital, they are in good condition and consciously chose not to be evacuated by the government. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to communicate with the three Indonesian citizens to monitor their condition,” added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

