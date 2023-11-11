loading…

Israeli troops are in the Gaza region in ground operations against Hamas. Photo/X/idfonline

GAZA – A senior Israeli official told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that Hamas may be hiding hostages under Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

The hospital has repeatedly denied this accusation. Currently, Israel is increasing ground attacks by targeting a number of hospitals.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported last night that, “Attacks on Al-Shifa Hospital have increased dramatically.”

The Israeli military says Hamas’ main command center is located beneath the hospital, although the Palestinian militant group denies the claim.

“There is no way to verify the veracity of Israel’s accusations,” a Western security official told the WSJ.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said overnight it was continuing air strikes against Hamas fighters, weapons warehouses and buildings used by the Palestinian armed group in northern Gaza.

“The airstrikes were directed by Israeli forces on the ground,” said the IDF statement.

“The entrance to one of Hamas’ underground tunnels was discovered and destroyed,” the IDF said.

The Israeli military also announced they had been able to capture 11 Hamas strongholds in Gaza since the start of the ground operation.