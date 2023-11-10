On Thursday the Israeli government accused some freelance photojournalists who collaborated with four of the most important international newspapers – New York Times, CNN, Associated Press and Reuters – of being complicit in the unprecedented attack carried out last October 7 by the radical group Hamas against Israel. The photojournalists in question had documented with photos and videos some of the very first incursions by Hamas militiamen into Israeli territory. According to the Israeli government, their presence in those places cannot be explained except by the fact that they were warned in advance by Hamas of the attack, and this would make them partly responsible for its consequences.

In the incursions, Hamas killed more than 1,400 civilians and Israeli soldiers, often in exceptionally brutal ways.

The Israeli government’s accusations are based on a report published on the website of Honest Reporting, a non-governmental organization described by many international newspapers as pro-Israel, which declares its objective to monitor the media “for bias against Israel”. . The report accuses in particular six freelance photojournalists, i.e. those who work independently and then sell their services to newspapers, of having known about the attacks and in some cases of having even accompanied Hamas during ground operations in Israel.

The international newspapers involved, i.e. those to which the photojournalists had sold their material, promptly denied the accusations in question (the New York Times defined them as “false and scandalous”) and underlined that they only had an occasional collaborative relationship with the photojournalists involved. Honest Reporting’s executive director later downplayed the allegations, saying the organization was simply asking “legitimate questions.”

However, the report quickly produced strong agitation among members of the Israeli government.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi for example he addressed to the four international publications on and they may have maintained a worrying connection with the perpetrators of the crime.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office called photojournalists “complicit in crimes against humanity.” Israeli centrist leader Benny Gantz, a member of Netanyahu’s “war cabinet”, also took Honest Reporting’s accusations at face value, saying that the photojournalists were present during the attack but “still chose to stand by and watch immobile while the children were massacred”, and therefore “they are no different from terrorists and should be treated as such”.

The director of the Israeli government’s press office, Nitzan Chen, wrote to the heads of the editorial offices in Israel of the four newspapers asking for clarification on the behavior of the photojournalists: in the letter he accused the photographers of having arrived at the Israeli border «together with the Hamas terrorists, documenting the murder of Israeli civilians, the lynching of soldiers and kidnappings in Gaza.”

It is not uncommon for international newspapers to rely on local freelance journalists and photojournalists to obtain news, photos and videos of what is happening on the ground: it happens in particular in areas such as the Gaza Strip, where even before the fighting of recent days it was very difficult for newspapers to guarantee the safety of their journalists and in general even just to have access to the territory.

The New York Times said that these kinds of accusations “put our journalists on the ground in Israel and Gaza at risk” and defended the work of a freelance photojournalist quoted by Honest Reporting, Yousef Masoud, underlining that “he has done important work for us”. The publication also noted that Masoud was simply doing “what photojournalists always do during major news events: documenting the tragedy as it unfolded”: “We also want to speak out in defense of freelance photojournalists working in conflict areas, the whose work often requires them to go into danger to provide first-hand testimony and document important news stories.”

– Read also: Being journalists in Gaza

The Associated Press, an American news agency considered one of the most reliable media in the world, also made it known that the newspaper was not aware of the attacks and that the photos it received from its collaborators on October 7 had all been taken more than once hour after the raids began.

“AP’s role is to gather information on breaking events around the world, wherever they happen, even when those events are horrific and cause mass casualties,” the agency’s statement read. However, the Associated Press also said that it had ended its collaboration with one of the photographers in question, Hassan Eslaiah, after the Honest Reporting report: in the report there was in fact a picture of Eslaiah being kissed on the cheek by one of the Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar. The report also contained a video posted by Eslaiah himself on similar to ensure the safety of journalists and photographers.

A CNN representative told Israeli television Ynet that the broadcaster had ended collaborations with Eslaiah, adding that “although so far we have found no reason to doubt the journalistic accuracy of the work he has done for us, we have decided to suspend any bond with him.”

Reuters, AP, CNN and NYT photojournalists arrived at border alongside Hamas, documenting murder of Israeli civilians. https://t.co/BV9pLN3GIY

In the video, Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance who works for AP, CNN documented himself in front of an Israeli tank burning.@HonestReporting pic.twitter.com/NihSp388Bz — Ynetnews (@ynetnews) November 9, 2023

Reuters said it had no dealings with the photojournalists mentioned by Honest Reporting before October 7, and that their photographs were taken two hours after Hamas fired rockets into southern Israel and more than 45 minutes after Israel he had said that armed men had crossed the border into the Gaza Strip.

– Read also: The only news from inside Gaza in the Italian press