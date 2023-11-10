From Milan to Sanremo

Considering Isotta Fraschini’s origins, the first exit could only start from the center of Milan, in the shadow of the Duomo. The challenge of Milanese traffic mixed with the motorway route, including long queues, to get to the splendid sea of ​​Sanremo, including inland roads.

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 Road

Aggressive line

The Tipo 6 LMH Strada is a direct derivation of the Competizione version, with which Isotta Fraschini will participate in the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

An exclusive jewel for only 12 lucky owners, it maintains all the characteristics of the racing car but has been refined in its reactions, in its external line and in its height from the ground, while maintaining a behavior capable of ensuring an unattainable uniqueness in the world panorama of the most extreme.

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 Road

A real fireball

Developed with the collaboration of the same test drivers as the racing models, the Strada features a 750 HP Isotta Fraschini 3-liter 90-degree V6 single-turbo engine, to which is added an extremely sophisticated hybrid part capable of adding another 270 HP.

To ensure at the same time formidable road holding without penalizing comfort too much, very high performance Pirelli P-Zero tires were fitted.

The total weight of the car, which does not include options but can be customized as desired upon request of the various owners, will always remain below 1000 kilograms for a truly exciting weight/power ratio.

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 Road

Unique

The Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada is characterized by the single driving position, so as to transfer to its driver the privileged and elitist sense of the only drivers of open-wheel single-seaters.

“The emotions that you can experience when driving such a racing car have no equivalent in other road cars – declared Alessandro Fassina, president of Isotta Fraschini – and it was precisely the goal we wanted to achieve”.

The car has a list price starting from 3,250,000 Euros.