The Isotta Fraschini has received approval from the FIA ​​and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and in 2024 it will be on the starting grid of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, in addition to the 24h of Le Mans.

The Milanese company’s dream came true after the ‘no’ received at the start of the 2023 season, when the Tipo 6 LMH-Competizione was still a Hypercar in the process of being designed, built and developed.

After months of work on the track, this morning the team led by Sports Director, Claudio Berro, was officially included in next year’s entry list with #11 and Jean-Karl Vernay and Alejandro Garcia as the first drivers confirmed in the crew.

The big news, however, is the change of team that Isotta Fraschini and the manufacturers of Michelotto Engineering will have as a point of reference in the championship. After the choice to proceed with just one car, also for space reasons imposed by the series, Vector Sport decided to abandon the program and therefore Duqueine was chosen as the team with which to face the challenge.

The French team, already active in the LMP2 and LMP3 categories, as well as a world leader in the construction of composite materials for aeronautical components and racing cars, will take care of the sporting activities, while Isotta Fraschini will be responsible for the technical management.

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

#11 Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C

“Since the new management group was appointed at the top of Isotta Fraschini, the objective has been to register for the FIA ​​WEC 2024 – comments Berro – After a year of intense work, assisted by Michelotto Engineering, the project has reached its objective”.

“Now we will have to compete with the most important car manufacturers in the world, a commitment that will motivate both us and Duqueine, our sporting partner, even more.”

Alessandro Fassina, President of Isotta Fraschini, adds: “It was an immense pleasure, after two years of hard work, to receive from the FIA ​​and ACO the communication of the participation of the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH-C at the WEC 2024. We are aware of the great commitment that we will have to dedicate to be on par with the great manufacturers present in the championship”.

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C

Vector reports: “Agreements violated”

In the meantime, from Vector Sport they let it be known that they did not swallow the fact of racing with only one car: “It is with great regret that Vector Sport announces that it will not compete in the 2024 WEC. As widely advertised, Vector Sport had been chosen as the official team for Isotta Fraschini’s new Hypercar in 2024, a collaboration that dates back to December 2022, when the contract was signed and announced.”

“The Italian team’s branding was predominantly displayed on Vector Sport’s LMP2 car throughout the 2023 WEC season. From the spring, Vector Sport expected to manage the test and race development programme, as originally agreed, in preparation for the competition next year.”

“In reality, Isotta Fraschini has not released the Tipo 6 Competizione nor any data, despite repeated requests, in contravention of the contractual agreements signed previously. In the meantime, we have started negotiations with another manufacturer for 2025 and next year we signed up for the ELMS.”

Team boss Gary Holland also had his say with great regret: “The level of disappointment we feel about Isotta Fraschini’s position is difficult to put into words. We were given minimal access and guidance in the development of this new Hypercar, despite a solid agreement previously reached on race car testing and development in preparation for 2024.”

“We therefore have no idea how the development of the Isotta has progressed, so Vector Sport has entered the LMP2 of the European Le Mans Series for 2024, as announced before the end of the WEC season, but we have no options in the WEC at this stage However, we have already entered into positive negotiations for 2025 and look forward to working with a manufacturer in the WEC that is aligned with our values ​​and ambitions.”

Commercial director, Adam Shore, added: “Our contract signed in December 2022 contains clear terms which were not respected by Isotta Fraschini. Their approach was uncompromising and ultimately a clear breach.”

“We obviously have a number of legal options available to us, but we are a professional team aligned with the best interests of the sport. The FIA ​​WEC and these interests are at the forefront of our minds. As Gary says, for the moment we are more focused on the conclusion agreements for a WEC season in 2025″.