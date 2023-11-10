loading…

The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad released a video of two hostages it was holding. Photo/I24News

TEL AVIV – The group’s armed wing Jihad Islam Palestine uploaded a video of two hostages Israel which is held at Gaza Strip .

In its video, Islamic Jihad said it was ready to release a 77-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy for humanitarian and medical reasons, but only if appropriate measures were met.

Israel described the video as an important sign of life, but declined to say whether it would be released.

“This will cause psychological terror for the kidnappers,” he said as quoted by the BBC, Friday (10/11/2023).

In the video, the two hostages are seen talking to the camera.

The woman, Hanna Katsir, in her 70s, was seen sitting in a wheelchair. He was kidnapped from kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel.

The second is a teenage boy from the same community.

The two hostages sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s unclear whether they read that from the script or not.

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog dismissed reports that a deal to free several hostages held in Gaza might be imminent.