Israeli citizens demonstrate demanding the release of hundreds of hostages held in Gaza. Palestinian Islamic Jihad is ready to free two hostages. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group announced on Thursday that it was ready to free the two original hostages Israel for humanitarian and medical reasons.

PIJ released a video showing two hostages—an elderly woman and a boy. The two were among hundreds of hostages captured by armed militias who attacked Israel on October 7.

The group said the two hostages would be released once appropriate conditions were met. But they did not provide further details.

Israeli military spokesman Richard Hecht condemned the PIJ video, calling it “psychological terrorism.”

On October 7, Hamas launched a major attack on southern Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and kidnapping hundreds of others. Later, PIJ admitted to taking part in the major attack.

Most of the hundreds of hostages are in the hands of Hamas, but PIJ, a small militant group in Gaza allied with Hamas, said earlier that it was holding at least 30 people.

Israel then responded by declaring full-scale war against Hamas. The Israeli military has bombarded Gaza almost non-stop, and is now launching a ground invasion. More than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza have died since the war began.

In the video released by PIJ, as quoted by Al-Arabiya, Friday (10/11/2023), the elderly woman admitted that she missed her children. “I hope I can see you next week. “We are happy and healthy and we want everyone to be happy,” he said while sitting in a wheelchair.

The video is the third video of hostages being freed by the Gaza militant group, which has so far released four hostages—the last two being 85-year-old women who returned to Israel on October 23.

