The Islamic Jihad fighter group has data on the names of Mossad agents throughout the world. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group secured an Israeli intelligence server while participating in Hamas attacks on Israel last month. The group’s representative in Iran, Nasser Abu-Sharif, said the server contained the names of many Israeli spies, some of whom were operating in Iran.

“During the October 7 attack, Islamic Jihad succeeded in bringing the Israeli regime’s intelligence servers to Gaza,” Abu-Sharif announced at an event in Tehran, according to Iranian media, reported by RT.

“The server contains the names of many spies, even those in the Islamic Republic (Iran),” he added.

Islamic Jihad is the largest militant group in Gaza after Hamas, although it also has a significant presence in the West Bank. Unlike Hamas, Islamic Jihad does not have a political wing, and only concentrates on armed struggle against Israel.

An unknown number of Islamic Jihad fighters joined Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, storming villages and military installations near the Gaza border and taking about 30 hostages back to the Palestinian enclave.

On November 5, Iran’s state-run news agency, IRNA, announced the arrest of three spies working for Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency. Although the arrests came nearly a month after the alleged server seizure, it is unclear whether the database played a role. IRNA reported that the suspects were arrested in the mountainous region of the Afghan border in a joint operation between Iranian and Afghan authorities.

Iran and Israel frequently accuse each other of espionage, and both countries frequently claim to have captured each other’s spies. After Saudi media published a video purportedly showing the interrogation of an Iranian military chief by Mossad agents in July, Tehran’s Intelligence Ministry claimed it had captured a “network of agents” from Israel allegedly preparing “sabotage and terrorist operations” in Iran. .

