The miniaturization of the internal components of mobile devices has been one of the great focuses of most manufacturers in recent years. As the space occupied by certain components and circuits is reduced, a few millimeters are freed up to allow new functionalities to be added or, failing that, to improve some of the existing ones. As is the case with batteries, for example.

SIM cards have been one of the elements that have undergone the greatest evolution in this aspect. Going from occupying the same dimensions as a credit card many years ago, to the tiny place it occupies today. But, despite this, the industry continues to focus on offering users new patterns that allow manufacturers to free themselves from this physical element. And, for this, there are two alternatives that are being considered: eSIMs and iSIMs. We tell you what the main differences are.

What is an iSIM and what are its advantages

iSIMs are one of the evolutions that have been explored in recent years in this matter. In this case, we do not need any compartment in which to insert the SIM card, nor any chip dedicated to such a function. The entire system is integrated within the SoC of our device. At the same level as other components, such as RAM or GPU, for example. Therefore, it will be the task of the manufacturer, and not the operator, to include this feature on its motherboard.

Although any slots and pieces of plastic are eliminated, the operation is the same as that of a traditional SIM. Simply, the activation process must be carried out wirelessly when we turn on the mobile for the first time. Being, in addition, much safer than external solutions, one of the main advantages. Since they cannot be lost or stolen.

In addition, manufacturers can configure the iSIM to support all types of networks: from 2G to the current 5G, as well as synchronize with several operators, especially thinking for those who have two simultaneous phone numbers or when we travel abroad and want to contract a local data plan. Depending on the possibilities of the region in which we are located, it is also possible to configure them to be compatible with satellite connections, for example.

The differences with an eSIM

The main difference between an iSIM and an eSIM is its implementation. An eSIM has a dedicated chip in the processor, so it requires a small amount of power to operate. With the corresponding impact in terms of the efficiency of our mobile. However, in the case of the iSIM, it is integrated into the processor. Therefore, the space it occupies is zero and it does not require a percentage of energy dedicated to it.

Although eSIMs occupy a practically non-existent percentage of space, the reality is that they do continue to occupy a few millimeters, due to the chip they require to function. Therefore, although it is a good measure compared to the traditional SIM, we have not yet reached the point of eliminating the infrastructure they require.

By implementing this way, we also avoid any possible manipulation of the hardware or external eSIMs, making it especially difficult for the security of our smartphone to be compromised.

Compatibilities with iSIM and eSIM

One of the most frequent doubts, once we know the differences that exist between both technologies, has to do with compatibility. In this case, eSIM compatibility is increasingly common, both on iOS and Android. In fact, most of the latest smartphones presented, regardless of their range, already support this technology. So using them is very simple, just choose the operator and the rate, scan a QR code and install the profile on our smartphone. In just a few seconds we will be able to use our new line with eSIM.

The same does not happen, however, in the case of iSIMs. As it is a relatively recent technology, we cannot yet enjoy great compatibility. It is expected that the next presentations of the manufacturers, all of them relating to the high ranges, will be increasingly compatible. However, currently the presence of the technology is still very minority and is not widespread enough to, at the current time, be taken into account for majority use.