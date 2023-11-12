Trophy: Unbeatable USA, six days first. Junior: dramatic ending. Norrbin, leader for five days, finishes the last one… on foot. Sweden is third, France inherits. We are then on the bass side. We can beat our opponents, but not bad luck

November 12, 2023

San Juan, Argentina, November 12. Day 6. It’s the grand finale of the 6 Days International Enduro number 97. With surprise. Bitter, to be honest, emotionally dramatic. But also tremendously instructive. Sweden led an irresistible assault on the Junior Trophy for 5 days. Opponents? Zero. One-two-three, Norrbin, Semb, Ahlin, impossible to contain them. This for 5 days with practically no history. Then the grand finale, that Motocross which should be a pure formality as a prelude to the podium. But it doesn’t go the way you think it should. The “victim” is himself Albin Norrbin. The young Swede stops, his Fantic is dead. Axel Semb, who started very well, and Max Ahlin give up their race and, in the name of the Team, in a patriotic gesture, they stop, join their teammate and push him over the finish line. They cut together, saving at least third place. It’s a gesture, an episode that will go down in history. France, Giraudon, Alix and Joyon, in second place for five days, front row as privileged but powerless spectators in front of the Swedes’ spectacle, inherited and went on to win. Second place was deserved, first is a bit too much, especially taking into account the sacrifice it cost the Swedes. But this is the International Six Days of Enduro, it is one of its characteristics, perhaps cruel, but it is also part of the depth of the rules of the Enduro Olympics. After all, it happened to us too, at the beginning of the Argentine week when, on the second day of the competition, Manolo Morettini he was pinned down by his motorbike, in turn forcing the entire team to surrender, as well as Morettini, also Corsi and Rinaldi, who had shown up in San Juan to defend the Junior Trophy won in France a year earlier. According to the result of the first day, second behind the “heiress”, it seemed that Italy was capable of doing so.

And speaking of missed goals, quite a few in Argentina to be honest, we can immediately add that of Azzurri of the World Trophyfor the double “accident” of Samuele Bernardini e Kevin Cristino, forced respectively to a noticeable delay (chain) and to withdraw (engine). Even the “big” Italy team had started well and demonstrated that they could compete worthily, perhaps not against the Americans, who immediately showed up with very clear ideas and potential, but certainly against Spain and France. If it is clear that Cristino’s stop also thwarted the second “project”, the pursuit of a place on the podium, the “clue” of a great Italy was still there. But, once again, it is the harsh law of the 6 Days.

Now, I wouldn’t want anyone to believe that this is true USA of the World Trophy have been favored in some way. It is not so. If anything, the only favor they have been able to enjoy is that deriving from the fact that “historically” they tend to be underestimated. For the rest, perfect match, perfect formation, perfect conclusion. Taylor Robert, Dante Oliveira, Johnny Girroir e Cole Martinez, all in the ten of the absolute final individually, won six days out of six, including the last of the Cross (Oliveira), and won the Trophy by separation (or KO if you prefer another “rhetorical” figure). France and Spain at 17 and over 18 minutes (and Chile, for example, at almost an hour) validly express the concept. From the point of view of competitive success, the victory of the Americans is stupendous, and among other things such a success is an equally perfect tribute to the end of the career of its most representative driver, that Taylor Robert who, after 12 6 days, hangs up his “pro” helmet. L’clear superiority of the USA it totally eliminates the “ifs” and “buts”, even if, perhaps in this case, one wonders what the reigning English champions could have done if Beta had favored the participation of its champions Holcombe e Freeman.

The most serene (perhaps not too inside) and lucid analysis is that of Giovanni CopioliFMI President: “We cannot be satisfied with the results, but I am proud of the commitment and attachment to the Maglia Azzurra shown by all the riders. It was not easy to race in the conditions in which both the Trophy boys and the youngsters found themselves of the Junior Trophy, but everyone gave their all until the end. A round of applause to all of them, who certainly would have deserved much more. A big thank you, also, to all the people on the staff who worked to ensure that the pilots could express themselves at their best. This ISDE concludes a 2023 for the Maglia Azzurra full of successes and podiums. This year too we managed to place ourselves at the top of team competitions.”

Do we want to change the subject, and finally complete it? Yes, certainly. And then it should be said that neither the USA nor France, the winners of the World and Junior Trophies respectively, have placed a winner in their respective overall individual Trophy rankings. And get this! There are two Pilotsin fact, Marca’s cousins ​​and extraordinary champions, who marked the game like a metronome daily domination over over 350 opponents of the “6 Days population”. My name is Josep GarciaKTM, etc Andrea VeronaGasGas. The Spaniard wonthe overall of the 6 Days and every day of the race except the second and the last (as we said the final Motocross Aser went to Dante Oliveira), but Italian was perpetually his shadow, every day quicker to go under pressure, every day elbow to elbow with his friendly opponent, once in front (the second day of the competition). At the 6 days the result of Team, of Nation, is by far the leitmotif of the novel, and only afterwards does one concretely realize that individualities like these are in fact the supporting soundtrack of the entire event. Consequently, and as an “accessory”, Garcia wins the E1 and Verona the E2. Loic Larrieu is the winner of the E3, Brandy Richards of the Women’s.

The Assoluta highlights, although clearly separated, other pilots who have revealed themselves authentic “gladiators” for 6 days. Among these are the Americans Robert and Oliveira, Nathan Watson and the risen one Loic Larrieuour Samuele Bernardiniwhich without the delay to repair the chain would be in the 10s, Enrico Rinaldithe true driving force of the Junior Trophy team, and the very unlucky one Albin Norrbin.

It was a 6 days very tough. Torrid heat, scorching heat (and yet our unfortunate Kevin Cristino he “drowned” in a stream) for i 350 competitors came from 30 countries around the world. Now she’s going home. Resting and batteries charging. We start again with SuperEnduro, but the wonderful season of Enduro, a “small” but invulnerable sport, never stops. For the 6 Days number 98 of 2024Instead, you will have to wait a year. The dates, yet to be made official given the initial concomitance with the last one on the World calendar, and the location, Silleda, Spagnathey still let us breathe, and settle this beautiful but very harsh (in every sense) edition.

Results and Rankings, here

© FMI Images – KTM – GasGas

World Trophy Team

1. United States (Robert, Girroir, Oliveira, Martinez)

2. Francia (Espinasse, Le Quere, Larrieu, Roussaly)

3. Gran Bretagna (Snow, Watson, Etchells, McCanney)

Junior World Trophy

1. France (Giraudon, Alix, Joyon)

2. United States (Oliveira, Aiello, Davis)

3. Sweden (Norrbin, Semb, Ahlin)

Womens World Trophy

1. United States (Richards, Steede, Gutish)

2. Australia (Gardiner, Jones, McDonald)

3. FIM LA (Neves, Gonzales, Rodriguez)

Team-Builders

1. Red Bull KTM (Garcia, Robert, Oliveira)

2. Honda (Bernardini, Watson, Martinez)

3. Beta (Espinasse, Joyon, Alix)

Individual overall ranking

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 3:59:29.67

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 4:00:39.37

3. Dante Oliveira (USA), KTM, 4:05:38.11

4. Taylor Robert (USA), KTM, 4:06:49.31

5. Johnny Girroir (USA), KTM, 4:07:44.03

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 3:59:29.67

2. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 4:11:35.89

3. Jed Etchells (GBR), Fantic, 4:12:58.14

4. Samuele Bernardini (ITA), Honda, 4:13:45.25

5. Antoine Alix (FRA), Beta, 4:16:17.71

Enduro2

1. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 4:00:39.37

2. Dante Oliveira (USA), KTM, 4:05:38.11

3. Taylor Robert (USA), KTM, 4:06:49.31

4. Johnny Girroir (USA), KTM, 4:07:44.03

5. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 4:08:48.21

Enduro3

1. Loic Larrieu (FRA), KTM, 4:10:48.99

2. Benjamin Herrera (CHI), GASGAS, 4:12:41.82

3. Julien Roussaly (FRA), Sherco, 4:14:20.92

4. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA), Sherco, 4:14:52.14

5. Nicolas Kutulas (ARG), KTM, 4:21:08.16

Women’s Enduro

1. Brandy Richards (USA), KTM, 4:42:15.83

2. Danielle McDonald (AUS), Yamaha, 4:52:26.47

3. Jessica Gardiner (AUS), Yamaha, 4:54:20.93

4. Korie Steed (USA), KTM, 4:58:44.89

5. Tanja Schlosser (GER), Beta, 5:00:55.17