Another day of last second duel, another victory for Josep Garcia, KTM, in the “match” against Andrea Verona, GasGas. Italy, second behind the USA, overtakes Spain and rises to 4th place. Junior in the blizzard

November 10, 2023

San Juan, Argentina, 11 November. Day 4. Main script perfectly respected. Joseph GarciaKTM, wins another day of competition and strengthens its candidacy as the absolute main protagonist of the 6 International Days of Enduro 2023. That’s not really the case. To be precise, on the set of San Juan there are two protagonists, and costarring is Andrea Verona, GasGas. If there wasn’t this duel in the Argentine sun (blinding, suffocating) the event… sorry, the film would live above all on the ride of the American Bonanzas. It’s the Team of USA, Taylor, Girroir and Oliveira in the top 6, which wins the fourth consecutive day (out of 4, evidently) and proceeds compact and deadly on the gear towards winning the Trophy. It is clear that the tearing of the film due to the unfortunate Italian incident on the first day, the inconvenience suffered by Bernardini, weighs heavily on the plot (6 minutes delay to put the chain back in place), but we would say that it is time to forget about water under the bridge and look forward. Which isn’t bad at all.

Moreover, the script of the main track of the movie is respected with a certain precision. Verona starts and wins the first specialhoping (and making us hope) to continue like this, then Garciawho set the alarm a special later, goes on the attack, takes over, wins the remaining five special tests and the whole day of competition. Another in the bag of an extraordinary performance. As is the one in Verona, incidentally. Behind the duel scene, the incredible unity of the Americans always in (almost) single file. It is the team scheme with the ideal performance for an Enduro Olympics like the 6 days, a scheme made even more evident by the result of the svedesi Norrbin, Semb e Ahlin to occupy the whole Junior Trophy podium.

To be honest, and frankly, it’s the sex pattern adopted by Cristian Rossi, in addition to Verona according to Bernardini fourth overall, for an Italy that conquers another second place and, above all, overtakes Spain to climb to fourth place. Translated into simple words, this means that our team has done significantly better than France, Spain and Great Britain. Which is what is called respect for the values ​​on the pitch, which in turn is an algorithm not conveniently translated into the overall Team result for the cancellation which has already been discussed at length. From a moral point of view, the clarity in pursuing the objective to still fight for the podium is definitely the strong and commendable argument.

Not of the same tenor is the Junior Trophy boys’ day. It is a situation with an incredible two-faced physiognomy. On the one hand the crescendo of a Enrico Rinaldi which stands as the flag of the Team and which ranks among the greats of the Assoluta, on the other the persevering bad luck that accompanies the race of Manolo Morettinionce again forced to a “zero” which also definitively closes the morale of the group.

We are on the fifth day of the race, the Six Days moves to the third track of the San Juan “project”, over 230 kilometers and 3 new Special Tests: a cross test and two enduro tests to be repeated twice.

