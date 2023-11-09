Josep Garcia VS Andrea Verona, 2-1. Americans and Swedes elusive, respectively, in the Trophy and in the former Silver Vase. New route, more evocative, mathematics and tests of pride that don’t go together

November 9, 2023

San Juan, Argentina, 11 November. Day 3. The turning point. The change of path. The mountain. The minute of silence for the passing of Albert Pos, the 54-year-old Dutch manager and rider, the victim, it seems increasingly evident, of a fall as a result of an illness while living his great passion: Enduro. The race goes on, excellent, fought as only a great, maximum event can be. There 6 days Argentina from San Juan goes beyond half of its program and concludes the stratospheric duel between Joseph GarciaKTM, etc Andrea Verona, GasGas. Naturally the series of good reasons for the day does not stop here, but it is clear that the close comparison between Marca’s two champion cousins ​​is the flag and the driving force that drives the spectacle of the Enduro Olympics. 300 participants, each with their goal, their dream, their wish fulfilled.

As always, now the quickest to reach temperature is Andrea Veronawho wins the first special, the Las Lomitas, and takes the lead on the day’s race. Josep Garcia is lateand must also contain the action of a wild man Samuele Bernardini, Honda, the unfortunate protagonist of the first day, determined to “avenge”, at least nominally, the injustice suffered. Fourth is the Junior World Champion Jad EtchellsFantic, and therefore the first of the compact American team, Cole Martinez, Honda. A good start.

Garcia starts again and wins the first passage on the Aerodromo, it joins Verona and is preparing to stage the show of its extraordinary class. The Spaniard wins all the remaining special stages, takes the lead after the third and finishes in glory, almost 18 seconds ahead of Verona and a minute ahead of Bernardini, fantastic third overall. Then the American 1-2-3.

With the new, great choral performance of Robert, Oliveira and Girroir, the USA also wins the third day in Gara. The Italians are second and they regulate, in order, the Spanish, the French and the English. Aside from the untouchable Americans, there is a great balance among the pursuers. For Italians, the accidental delay on the first day is impossible to recover from but the signal is good. Above all, if it is true that the USA takes the lead, it is also true that the Italians are closing in on the Spaniards in fourth place in the overall Trophy. Unfortunately, there is little to be done for the Junior Trophy after Morettini’s withdrawal yesterday. Enrico RinaldiGasGas, is the best of ours and the Team Junior obtains a proud second place, but it is the Swedish team that, with a new hat-trick, inexorably extends its lead in the Junior Trophy standings. Once again, proof of pride is not enough, and it is up to us to prove it. Pride and math don’t mix. Results and rankings here.

© Immagini FMI – KTM – GasGas – JET Racing – Sherco