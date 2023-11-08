Andrea Verona “destroys” the opponent, the Italy of the Trophy relaunches, Morettini’s withdrawal sinks the team in the running for the Junior Trophy. It is the very harsh law of the 6 Days. The death of Albert Pos, Dutch pilot

November 8, 2023

San Juan, Argentina, November 12. Dark day at the 6 Days. Albert Pos, 54 year old Dutch driver racing with number 807, lost his lifeOne cannot help but think of the consequences of an illness in the scorching heat of San Juan, but we have no other news, which unfortunately is of little use.

We join the drama of family and friends in the sad event of a day of Sport. It is not a memorable day even from a sporting point of view, if anything a quick and unindulgent review of the specifications of the 6 International Days of Enduro. Which doesn’t forgive, leaves no room for a second chance. The Trophy Team redeems part of Bernardini’s misfortune, relaunches with a peremptory attack and returns to making people dream. That of the Junior Trophy, however, must succumb to the unexpected, and surrender with the honor of arms due to the withdrawal of Manolo Morettini, Honda, stopped by a problem with the motorbike and forced to “zero” which, here is the inflexible law, drags inexorably the whole team at the bottom of the rankings.

It remains an important day, marked by wonderful race by Andrea Verona, GasGas, in the aftermath of the narrow defeat suffered by Josep Garcia, KTM. The Italian won 4 stages out of the 6 contested, was in the lead at the beginning of the day and then from the fourth stage, after a temporary rotation with Garcia, until the end.

Above all, Andrea Verona won and repaid the debt of record with interest, moving on to lead the individual classification after two days of competition. Garcia is second and his delay adds up to less than 4 seconds, however. Which means that the somewhat announced duel takes center stage in an even more “hot” affair. And if we’re talking about heat, here’s confirmation: the Argentine western desert is scorching. Not a shadow of a shadow, Micheluz requested and listened to a small reduction in the commitment.

The Americans continue to lead the way based on the unity of the team. They won again, the best of the day is Dante Oliveira, KTM, and with the 3 minutes imposed on the English (Jamie McCanney, Husqvarna, Jed Etchells, Fantic, Nathan Watson, Honda, and Alex Snow, GasGas) they extend their lead in the overall.

Italy tried to restart after Samuele Bernardini’s unfortunate first day (chain dropped) and got back into the running, aligning itself with potential. Carried away by Andrea Verona’s stellar performance, the Italians maintain their distance from the English and are closing in on France and Spain, who passed ahead of the Azzurri due to Bernardini’s cancellation. Getting back on the podium is not at all impossible.

The day of the Team involved in the Junior Trophy was decidedly less happy, as it had to give up the role of favorite due to the withdrawal of Manolo Morettini, Honda. On the other hand, at the top of the general classification, Sweden completed a perfect day, with the three members of the team on the podium, in order Axel Semb, Husqvarna, Albin Norrbin, Fantic, and Max Ahlin, KTM. Third day, we change route and go to the mountains. Temperatures and settings should help.

Here results and rankings

© Immagini FMI – KTM – GasGas – JET Racing – Sherco