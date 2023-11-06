The 97th International 6 Days of Enduro has started. The best in the world are in force for the most important Enduro festival in the universe. The first day of the “Olympics” sees the USA in the lead. Italy second until the last special, then the thrill…

November 6, 2023

San Juan, Argentina, 11 November. This is that time it wouldn’t hurt to move a land. AND 6 Days International Enduro. The ISDE, an acronym for the same thing in English, means the Enduro Olympics, the one in which the important thing is to participate in a decoubertian way, as in a great celebration of sporting fairplay. I would say: damn it! The more important the party is, the more you have to work hard to become the king of that party. However I wanted to say something else. There is the 6 days and there is EICMA. Enduro at its best and the most important “Show”. Concomitant, same days, same week, on both sides of the world. It is not possible! Someone had to think about it. Either move the dates, or bring Argentina to the Malpensa area, ‘you can’t move the Milan Show from Milan. Well, we’re all doomed. We here with our ears glued to the radio to find out what’s happening for six days of Enduro at full throttle, and they over there, the luckiest enthusiasts on board the mule tracks, but with our eyes glued to their mobile phones to find out what’s happening from our MotoFestival at EICMA.

Ecco, 350 starters Worldwide. San Juan, province of the same name in western Argentina, beyond Cordoba, above Mendoza, much closer to Chilean Santiago than to Argentine Buenos Aires. Magnificent land, even better wine. And it’s there 97th Six Days of Enduro. And the Oldest motor race in the world, the one that changed the rules of events forever, that survived two wars and a hundred crises, that celebrated its century of life ten years ago, among us. Much more than a party, in short, a real Olympics in which it is right to beat ourselves up for a Trophy (and a Junior Trophy, the former Silver Vase, and for a female Trophy). Being there has become the dream of all newly practicing enthusiasts, winning the 6 Days is glory that is passed down and told to the grandchildren, rereading the story on the Enduro boards.

Let’s take it as an approach march. The 6 days is long, even if it has begun. What happens on the first day should always be taken with a pinch of salt, or better yet as the detonator of a phenomenon. We are going to winit’s clear. Cristian Rossithe “Mister” who gave us an indelible heritage of satisfaction, and who imprinted a way of… winning, brought down Andrea VeronaGasGas, #20, Kevin CristinoFantic, #21, Morgan LesiardoSherco, #22, e Samuele BernardiniHonda, #23, to win the Trophy. Valentino CorsiFantic, #24, Manolo MorettiniHonda, #25, e Enrico RinaldiGasGas, #26, are instead lined up in the Junior Trophy.

The strength of the 6 Days is in the impetus of the competitive gesture of its Champions. We start by lamenting those who are absent (there are always some, the 6 days is also a strange ground for Enduro controversy) but by celebrating those present. Since those who are absent are always (or almost) wrong, long live Josep Garcia and Andrea Verona. The two champions brought to Argentina (in addition to the summer, 36 degrees centigrade and a heat unknown to us) the spectacle of their unrivaled class. Verona went first and records the victory of the first Special Stage of the 2023 Edition. The first of six special stages on day one. Two specials in the lead, then it’s Garcia. The Spaniard wins all the others and passes in command from third. Nothing to be done, but it must immediately be noted that Garcia’s advantage at the end of the first day of competition was limited to a dozen seconds. In other words: we are there!

Ma the 6 Days is the quintessence of team play and sport, which is quite rare in Motorsport. And here we are talking about national teams. The protagonist of the first day is the USA TeamJohnny GirrerDante OliveiraCole Martinez and, for the last time at the 12th 6 Days, the legendary Taylor Robert. Strong and compact team. The Italy of the Trophy was second, and it was until the last Special, when Samuele Bernardinihitherto among the phenomena of the day, slipped back for put the transmission chain back in its place. Too bad, Samuele remains in the race and will know how to make up for it, I suppose. Of Enrico Rinaldi, however, the best Italian in the Junior Team, it can be said that he dragged his teammates towards a second place which is a really good proposition.

And off we go again, just five more days. The second on the track of the first. Here are the rankings.

