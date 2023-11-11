The surrender of Kevin Cristino, a “drowned” engine, prematurely ended a Six Days which had started out unlucky but had highlighted other heartfelt qualities of the Team. Another episode of the endless duel between Garcia, 5th victory, and Verona

San Juan, Argentina, November 12. Day 5. Only one day left until the end of the 6 Days International Enduro 2023. But for the Azzurri in a happy and exciting comeback they are missing, now 365 to express their value. The Six Days number 97 does not bring good luck to Italy. Before it was a suspicion, now there is almost mathematical certainty. Everyone did everything, that is, everything possible, from President Copioli to the Drivers Verona, Bernardini, Lesiardo and Cristino, from Cristian Rossi to the entire team involved in the Junior Trophy. But it wasn’t enough. Bernardini who loses his chain on the first day, Cristino putting the motorbike into the water of a ford, it turns off and there is nothing left to do to restart it. Drowned. And with that, not only hopes but the trajectory of an exciting comeback that remains unfinished, humiliated by the precipitation of events, rankings and ambitions.

We will put a stop to it, we will also pass the last Motocross test, the one that traditionally closes the Six Days, and we’ll start over. These national teams are strong, but at this time they cannot prove it with the official certificate, the ranking. Now that there is no longer a superstitious reason not to do it, we can also say it: Italy was perfectly capable of surpassing itself and to overtake France and England and aim directly for the middle step of the podium. We’ll come back stronger, they say, but we were already strong enough. Too bad, then.

France is second, England third, we were saying. They weren’t far away, now they are unattainable. No one can dare against the USA, authors of another excellent day rewarded with the team’s fifth success of the day. The positions now seem to be fixed. The Americans have a 14 minute lead, the Spanish cannot recover the more than two that separate them from the French. As regards the Junior Trophy, the situation is completely similar. We are out, back, and the Swedes dominate even more largelyagain on France over twenty minutes away.

We therefore return to talking about individual performances. To speak of the new one great day for Josep Garcia and of the new act of the duel with Andrea Verona. The best Italian in the startsit is confirmed, Spanish is practically impregnable over the third of the day’s race. Third place is almost touching Taylor Robert which, let’s remember, is in the last 6 Days, another good shot Samuele Bernardinififth overall, and the beautiful growth of Enrico Rinaldi.

