The president of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso visits the set of Espejo Público this Thursday to chat with Susanna Griso about the different political issues that are currently taking place.

The PP member visits the program coinciding with the outbreak of protest demonstrations in front of the PSOE headquarters due to the amnesty that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is negotiating with the independence leader Carles Puigdemont.

Ayuso has condemned the violence of ultra groups

This Wednesday, Ayuso condemned the violence of “some ultra groups” in the protests that, he claimed, “broke up a peaceful demonstration.” However, he has shown his support for those “who defend democracy.” The statements occurred in the control session of the plenary session of the Madrid Assembly, where Ayuso stressed that he hopes that those who have committed acts of vandalism “are arrested and tried.”

The president of the Community has publicly shown on several occasions her position on negotiating an amnesty with the Catalan independentists. In his appearance this Wednesday he accused the PSOE of having “gagged” Congress for three months and that they agreed “with those from the escraches, with those from the kale borroka and the CDR”, who he points out that “until recently they were terrorists.”

Don’t miss the interview with the president of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso this Thursday at Espejo Público starting at 9:00 a.m.

–