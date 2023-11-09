It is common that with the passage of time, banknotes show some type of physical abuse.so the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) remember that they do not lose their value when it comes to normal deterioration; even if the copy has dirt, stains, if it is washed, if it is glued with transparent tape or if a piece is missing (as long as it is a specific size).

That is to say, Even though a bill has some characteristics of wear or mutilation, in theory, no business should refuse to accept it.. Only In some particular cases the piece would lose its valuewhich would mean a loss of money for its owner.

Yes, your ticket still torn, okay. And here we tell you when this is the case.

A note retains its value when:

1. Banknotes with small missing portions that in total have a surface area less than or equal to 6.16 cm2 (approximately the size of a ten peso coin currently in circulation), are considered “Deteriorated Banknotes” and retain their value..

2. Has wear, faded or discolored. Eventually, these “deteriorated banknotes” must be removed from circulation to be replaced by banknotes in good condition.

3. Bills that have stains of grease, oil, paint, ink, blood or any other substance do have valueas long as it is evident that they have not been stained with the intention of hiding any message addressed to the public of a religious, political or commercial nature.

4. The mere fact that a bill is torn does not affect its value and it is recommended that it be repaired with transparent tape. If it is repaired with non-transparent tape (tan tape, insulation tape, paper tape, etc.), it is presumed that it was with the intention of covering or hiding something that detracts from its value and it could also be a supposedly counterfeit bill that was covered some characteristic that could not be imitated.

In general, a bill retains its value even if it is dirty, worn, discolored and/or shows various signs of abuse..

A bill loses its value:

If you join two or more pieces of different bills

If you stick it with colored adhesive tapes

Banxico asks not to mistreat, wrinkle, staple or scratch the bills. If there is any situation why you do not receive the ticket, You can go to a bank branch where they can exchange your copy for free..

With information from Banxico

