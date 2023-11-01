This Wednesday, November 1, at 10:00 p.m. on Channel 5, will be the final of the first season of “Hotel VIP” where the public will know who will be crowned first place. The three finalists are Jawy Méndez, Ligia Uriarte and Tefi Valenzuela.

Regarding the outcome, EL INFORMADOR spoke with Roberto Palazuelos, who was the host of this reality show along with Karina Banda. The also actor, reveals who sees many possibilities of beating the three opponents.

“This was a very liberating and very different reality show that captured people’s taste. “I am very excited, for me it was a very nice project,” explained Roberto. “The program left me very satisfied, I got along very well with Karina and I think the participants They were a very good cast because they gave a lot to talk about and they gave a lot of content. Because these programs without controversy are nothing, there were affairs, heartbreaks, fights, sex and revelations, in addition to the entry of characters like Cristian Castro… everything was very fun.”

Regarding how he sees the context of the final, he responds: “The truth is, I thought Silverio was going to win, because he is the strongest, but they ended up taking him out.” in a puzzle thing and things he couldn’t solve, but I really always thought he was going to win because it is too powerful, but in this competition all skills count.” Regarding who he thinks is going to win, he points out that whoever wins deserves it, “this is going to be good.”

Roberto shares that it is still premature to know if there will be a second season, this explains, it will be known later, what is certain is that the show was very different, fresh and innovative, so he considers that a new one can be given, but it would also have what to see if you have the time and availability to embark on a second delivery regarding the projects that arise previously.

Solidarity with Acapulco

Roberto, 56 years old, is originally from Acapulco and after Hurricane Otis, he has been looking for a way to help his people. He asks the public to donate directly to the Red Cross, since it is a serious institution that delivers help to those who need it most. “It (the hurricane) was very hard, my house is damaged, my family’s properties too, but at this moment we don’t care about that more than helping the people who have the least, who were left homeless and who have nothing to eat.”

He remembers that he got stuck in a hurricane in 2005 with his family “and it was very hard, we had no water, food, electricity or roads, there was nothing, We survived with the help that arrived, it was something very complicated”.

He explains that he and those close to him are channeling all kinds of help to Acapulco, his aunt Susana is the Red Cross delegate in Guerrero. He pointed out, for example, that she is also setting up a kitchen for two thousand people. He says that in Quintana Roo they have a collection center and they are about to collect three tons to send them. “I haven’t wanted to go in because I think the security conditions are not yet conducive, there is a lot of mosquito and dengue fever, but I will go in soon, I am also buying chainsaws to arrive with a trailer to support the people,” he concludes.

