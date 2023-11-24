loading…

Israel claims Hamas Al Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaidah is Hudhaifa Kahlout on October 25, 2023. Photo/IDF

GAZA TRACK – The presence of Hamas military wing spokesman Abu Ubaidah is always eagerly awaited by Palestinian supporters but hated by Israel.

The reason is, Abu Ubaidah has always waged resistance against the Israeli apartheid regime which continues to carry out various forms of violence and discrimination against the Palestinian people.

The presence of Abu Ubaidah, who always wears a face and head covering, has raised many questions about the Palestinian figure’s real face.

The Israeli colonial troops (IDF) were no less curious about this figure. The IDF also claimed that the spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, Abu Ubaidah, was a man named Hudhaifa Kahlout.

The IDF also released a short video showing his face. “This is Hudhaifa Kahlout, who hides behind the pseudonym Abu Ubaida, and behind his red keffiyeh, just as Hamas hides behind civilian buildings to launch rockets at Israel,” wrote Avichay Adraee, an Arabic-speaking IDF spokesman.

The post by the spokesperson for the Zionist apartheid regime added, “He and other Hamas-ISIS leaders like to hide in tunnels and behind women and children, as well as behind masks and shadows. Hudhaifa Kahlout, you have been found out. It is time to lift the lid.”

The IDF has claimed to have revealed Abu Ubeida’s identity previously in 2014 so the decision to do so again may have been an implied threat against him.

The implied threat could mean Israel has put him on a kill list. The Israeli colonial regime is often reported to have killed its enemies in the Palestinian territories or abroad.

(she)