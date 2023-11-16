The Mexican workers who will work this November 20 They will wonder if they will receive extra pay for working on the upcoming holiday due to the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution. According to the Federal Labor Law (LFT), it will not be mandatory to work on a holiday.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: Do I get paid double if I work on the Monday of the long weekend on November 20?

Despite it being a day where Mexican workers can enjoy absence, it is possible to work receiving extra pay, the LFT notifies that workers who present services may receive double pay, since it is an official holiday.

According to him article 75 of the Federal Labor Law establishes that the days that are considered mandatory rest, workers who are obliged to present their services will have the right to be paid a double salary for the services presented, regardless of the salary that corresponds to them for on the day of rest, that is, the worker’s normal salary plus double must be covered.

READ: Capufe increases the cost of booths on Mexico’s roads by 3 percent; this will cost

If you do not receive what is corresponding to the law, you can file a complaint with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare; any inconvenience can be filed with the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet) by telephone at 800 911 78 77 and 800 717 29 42.

Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp and stay informed 24 hours a day.

SR

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions