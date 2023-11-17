Dear Rocco, the V100, for the whole month of July, has registered 417 units and is in 11th place in our “maxi” category, ahead of the Honda NT1100, twelfth with 394 bikes and its direct competitor. It is therefore, albeit slightly, out of our rankings, but it is first in the (small) sporttourer segment. So it didn’t go bad at all if you consider that the other representatives of the category are a little lower: the BMW R 1250 RS has 321 registrations, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX at 289 and the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT stops at 152 As for our rankings, every month we publish the absolute top 20 and the one dedicated to motorbikes only, as well as the various rankings by segment. Every year, in the February issue, we publish the report of the past year, with the absolute rankings increased to 50 models, as well as several pages of graphs and insights. We believe that the twenty-item rankings are suitable for showing a comprehensive snapshot of the market, also because, beyond that threshold, the numbers begin to be statistically insignificant, particularly in the first months of the year