Exploring the connections between The Rohirrim War, Peter Jackson’s trilogy, and The Rings of Power series

The anticipated War of the Rohirrim film appears to be no stand-alone work following Jackson’s film trilogy and Prime Video’s The Rings of Power series. This animated project, set approximately 200 years before the original trilogy, focuses on a specific event, while The Rings of Power spans thousands of years.

Bridge between two eras

The War of the Rohirrim connects to Jackson’s trilogy through shared production companies and a returning cast member, acting as a companion piece and prequel. Unlike this, War of the Rohirrim is not linked to Amazon Prime Video’s The Rings of Power series due to complex rights issues.

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, an anime industry heavyweight known for his work on Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and Blade Runner: Black Lotus, this film promises to thrill Tolkien and anime fans alike.

New perspective on Middle Earth

With the release of this new film on the way, questions have abounded about this film’s relationship to Jackson’s films and the Rings of Power television series. The Rohirrim film, an animated prequel to The Lord of the Rings, will tell the story of Helm the Iron Hand and the founding of Helm’s Deep during a war between the people of Rohan and an army of Dunlendings. This work will be the first animated film within the Tolkien universe to be released in theaters since Ralph Bakshi’s The Lord of the Rings in 1978.

Differences and similarities with The Rings of Power

In a market saturated with content about the Tolkien universe, driven by the Prime Video series The Rings of Power, the relationship of this new animated film with other JRR Tolkien adaptations is not necessarily clear. Its prequel status immediately invites one to think of The Rings of Power, but the presumed connection becomes complicated upon further investigation of the team behind the film. The similarities and differences of The Rohirrim War with the Prime Video series and Jackson’s trilogy require detailed analysis.

The complex rights to JRR Tolkien’s work mean that The Rohirrim War is not connected to Prime Video’s The Rings of Power series. While Amazon owns the rights to television adaptations of Tolkien’s Middle-earth works, the rights to produce films from his universe distributed in theaters are owned by Warner Bros.

Confirmed connection with the original trilogy

Confirmed elements of the upcoming War of the Rohirrim film indicate that the film is connected to Jackson’s trilogy, which consists of The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003). The biggest clue that the works are connected is their shared production companies; Warner Bros. and New Line, the studios behind the Jackson trilogy, are also producing this new film. Additionally, the film will maintain continuity with Jackson’s films through the return of a Lord of the Rings cast member; Miranda Otto will reportedly reprise her role as Éowyn to serve as narrator in the upcoming film.

Although The Rings of Power and The Rohirrim War are positioned as prequels to the events of the original trilogy, they occupy very different positions in the Middle-earth timeline. We just have to wait to see the final result and know where and how to classify the film.