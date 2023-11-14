loading…

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires shells from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, at a position near the Israel-Gaza border, Israel, October 14, 2023. Photo/AP/Maya Allerruzzo

GAZA – The conflict between Israel and Palestine has not subsided until now. In fact, the latest war was made worse after Israel blindly carried out a retaliatory attack on Hamas.

Many people think that the war between the two countries was caused by a religious war. This prediction is adjusted to the Jewish religious identity as Israel and Islam as Palestine.

What Are Religious Wars?

So, is it true that the Israeli-Palestinian war is considered a religious war? Here’s the review.

One of the religious factors that often triggers conflict is the status and position of holy sites for both religions, especially in Jerusalem.

This city has historical and sacred places for Jews, Christians and Muslims, such as the Wailing Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulcher and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The problem is, some of these sites are in the same location or close to each other, giving rise to competition and exclusive claims over them.

For example, the Al-Aqsa Mosque sits on the ruins of the Jewish Temple, which was targeted by Jewish nationalists who wanted to rebuild the temple.

This is what often triggers clashes and violence between Muslims and Jews around the mosque complex. Not only arguing in public, the two countries continue to clash in the field of military strength.

Another factor influencing the conflict is the apocalyptic and eschatological narratives of both religions, which link this conflict to the end of time and the coming of the messiah.

Some Jewish and Islamic extremist groups believe that this war is part of God’s plan to fulfill holy prophecies, and that they must fight to hasten the arrival of the messiah or imam Mahdi.