Spider-Man is one of the most important and iconic comic book superheroes in the world. His stories are also filled with memorable heroes and villains that are part of popular culture; However, Sony opted to make a movie Madame Web, a character who is certainly far from the most popular. Now, fans are wondering if Peter Parker will be in the film and if he will be the villain, why?

Recently, Sony Pictures shared the first official trailer for Madame Web, the new film starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Julia Carpenter y Celeste O’Connor. This production is outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows the trend of creating stories that revolve around secondary characters of Spider-Man.

While the community shares its opinions and first impressions on forums and social networks, a question came up: is the wall-crawler the villain of the feature film?

Will Spider-Man appear in the Madame Web movie?

What happens is that in the preview you can see a character wearing a suit that, certainly, is reminiscent of the wall-crawler from New York. For better or worse, He is not Spider-Man. In fact, it seems that the spider superhero will once again be conspicuous by his absence, similar to what happened in other Sony Pictures productions such as Venom and Morbius.

In reality, that mysterious antagonist is Ezekiel Simsa character who had his first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man vol. 2 #30 in that distant 2001. In the comics, he has powers reminiscent of Peter Parker, such as super speed and great strength. In the movie trailer, we see that he can also climb walls.

It is striking that Ezekiel Sims, played by Tahar Rahim, has 2 appearances in the film. At times we see that he looks young, while at others he looks older like the version of him that appears in the Marvel comics.

Of course, it is unknown if Peter Parker will appear in the film or if he will be mentioned at some point. What is certain is that we will see various female versions of Spider-Man played by Sydney Sweeney, Julia Carpenter and Celeste O’Connor.

What are Ezekiel Sims’ motivations in the Madame Web film?

But tell us, did you like the trailer? Do you think Spider-Man will have a part in the story? Let us read you in the comments.

