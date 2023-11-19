Director Noah Hawley reveals details about the Alien series and reveals if Ridley Scott has participated in any way.

Noah Hawley, the genius behind hits like Fargo and Legion, reveals the challenges of bringing his own vision of one of cinema’s most terrifying monsters to life in the Alien series while revealing Ridley Scott’s impact on the project.

For now, we have very few plot details, but it is assumed that the Alien series will take the action to Earth, promising a visual feast full of intrigue, suspense and of course… The terrifying presence of the xenomorphs!

These are his words.

“When you find the right partner and they ask you: Do you want to do an Alien series? Which is an enormously valuable franchise for this company. Do you want to make your version? It’s a very different conversation. What I found with Star Trek was that I got on the track and then there was a management change. In retrospect, it’s not like they killed the movie.”

“It’s just that I got as far as I did with a totally original idea, until someone said, ‘Well, wait a minute, what are we doing with this valuable intellectual property?’ Just give it to him to make up a story? That’s not how corporate cinema works. So if the call came to do a big franchise movie again, it would have to come with a sense of: We want you to do your version.”

Xenomorfo

Is Ridley Scott involved in the project?

“I mean, are the Coens involved in Fargo? Let’s just say I’ve probably had more conversations with Ridley Scott than I have with Joel and Ethan. Scott Free Productions is producing the Alien series and Ridley is making two or three movies a year, that’s basically how that works.”

“I mean, Ridley Scott has been an incredible collaborator insofar as I can pick his brain about all his thoughts, processes, decisions and the things he’s learned. And I try to keep him informed and send him material so that he feels respected and included. But also, he is doing his thing.”

So, Ridley Scott is informed but it seems that he is not 100% involved in the project. This will give Noah Hawley freedom and that is always a good idea.

For now, we do not have a release date for the Alien series, but it will surely be incredible to see what they are preparing for the most important space science fiction and horror saga in cinema.

Fuente: THR.