The theme of the mafia and the use of antihero protagonists They are the most common elements within the work of Martin Scorsese. This filmmaker has always moved with the idea of ​​showing the world that the American concept of life, known as “The American way of life” is nothing more than a big idealized lie.. A misconception within a culture where corruption is the order of the day and the way to seek success is not always the most ethical and appropriate.

This is the primary objective of the New York filmmaker in his films, to break with this wrong perception showing us characters who the “American dream” has turned into monsters capable of anything to achieve success. It presents us with personalities that have been corrupted, but it does not have the intention of praising or repudiating them, it manages to bring to the fore the consequences of the environments in which these live. characters, who almost always end up over-braking.

However, the set of moral interpretations leaves them in the hands of an audience that is not watching a sermon on good and evil, but enjoying a harsh reality captured in the most brilliant way. A great example of this are some of his films like Casino, The Irish o considered by many as Crown jewel of his filmography, One of ours.

There are many mafia-themed movies. due to cinema’s obvious attraction to organized gangs and the lives of their charismatic leaders. The list of masterpieces is numerous, but when we talk about the best mafia movieThe first one that comes to mind is The Godfather. This is normal since it is surely the most awarded cinematographic work of this genre, and it is very likely, perhaps inevitable, that Martin Scorsese use the foundations he established Coppola for the creation of One of ours.

However, for many people the second title that comes to mind is, precisely, this Scorsese production that showed the world a different and brilliant way to drive and narrate a gangster drama so raw, getting your full attention on the screen from the first minute to the last.

One of Ours (1990) tells the true story of Henry Hillinterpreted by Ray Liottaa young man born in a troubled neighborhood of Brooklyn who will abandon his studies to enter the criminal band strongest in the area. Within this, he will rise little by little until he becomes a feared and charismatic gangster. Throughout the story she will meet other personalities of the group such as Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) o James Conway (Robert De Niro)with which he would leave us mythical scenes for the history of cinema.

Scorsese brings us closer to him reality of the childhood In an outstanding way, it captures the Italian-American neighborhoods of New York just as he perceived them, using his own cinematographic language, thus giving us one of the best works of his career. One of the key pieces of the film is the interpretation of Joe Pesci, awarded with an Oscar for best supporting actor, who perfectly conveys the trivialization of death and violence at the time.

A scene that perfectly reflects all this is he dialogue that occurs between Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) at the bar where the band usually meets. The sequence that has gone down in history as Pesci’s best performance in a film. Scorsese later claimed that he had been completely improvised by the actor.

The brilliant performances by Robert De Niro (Scorsese’s favorite actor), Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci, added with one of the best executions of the voice off from the history of cinema, They give us this masterpiece with a large number of ballots to be considered as the best mafia movie of all time. You can currently see it at HBO Max.

