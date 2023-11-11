In this round table we outline a picture of the state of health of motorcycle tourism in Italy. Let’s try to grasp the current trends and understand first of all whether it is a growing movement or not and what the spin-offs of this practice are.

It is in fact a great resource for the discovery and revaluation of the territory but also a business opportunity for local entrepreneurs. Together with the experience of the vice president of FMI Rocco Lopardo, coordinator of the tourist commission, in this pleasant chat we have in fact combined that of Patrizia Ferrarini, a hotel entrepreneur who followed her intuition in Val di Susa and has become a reference with her hotel Napoleon for all travelers on two wheels.

Added to their experiences is that of Alessandro Pagani, federal instructor and guide, who with the Di Traverso School Adventouring organizes not only courses but also experiences in contact with nature and the discovery of the territory. Together we try to understand what motorcyclists traveling from one region to another want and how private and federation figures and initiatives can address and satisfy these requests.