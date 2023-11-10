Next week the F1 circus will descend on Las Vegas, but is Las Vegas ready for Formula 1?

The battle for prizes is no longer very exciting in the premier class of motorsport, but we still have a few races to go before the season is finally over. Next week it’s time for the race in Las Vegas.

Well, that race caused quite a bit of hassle. The famous Las Vegas Strip has been open for a year to make it suitable for Max Verstappen and his associates. But next week the time will finally come! But is Sin City ready?

Finished just in time

The teams are now on their way to the gambling city and luckily for them they can now actually go with all their stuff. The organization proudly announces on Instagram a week before the race that the pit building is ready! The first trucks should be almost at the gates, but they can now actually find their place in the pits.

Of course we can do something sour, but the fact is that it will be ready in time for Formula 1. And as it goes in the city of sin, it looks fantastic. Also note the Dutch sponsor touch at the bottom left of the photo.

Race weekend Las Vegas

In the past there was also racing in the city, but that was so long ago that this must be something very special. All hotel rooms cost a fortune and so do the tickets. Anyway, the city is getting ready for a huge party.

Perhaps without food and drinks, because the catering staff is threatening a strike next week. Then it remains with the letters of the sponsor on the track and not on your glass. Anyway, that’s a small thing that shouldn’t spoil the fun. Gambling and racing may also be possible without catering.

A strike can probably still be prevented, but they still have about a week to do so. They will probably be right on time, just like with the pit building.

