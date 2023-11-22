What is the best season of offers to buy, Black Friday o Cyber Monday? It is the dilemma of many consumers when it comes to purchasing a product, whether during the week of Black Friday or waiting for more promotions to come out on Black Monday. Without a doubt, they are two crucial times of the year to get the best bargains, but is it worth waiting for Cyber ​​Monday? And if this is the case, will the prices be even cheaper? If you are asking yourself these types of questions, it is best that you continue reading to clarify your ideas a little more and follow the following tips.

More than a decade ago, companies began to implement this marketing strategy in order to attract a higher level of customers and improve their profit rate. Initially, this Black Friday began to be more recognized during the last weekend of November but, with the passage of time, it has become a window of offers that can extend until the last two weeks of that same month. . For this reason, Black Friday is the perfect incentive to start buying that computer that you liked so much or that electric scooter that you wanted so much. And, why not, for take advantage of Christmas gift shopping every year.

However, Cyber ​​Monday, which corresponds to the Monday following Black Friday, has also been a fundamental piece of the season of offers for many products, especially electronic itemsalthough in recent years more markets have been incorporated, such as fashion brands. So if you have not yet decided what time of the month to make your purchase, we propose a series of suggestions to carry out your task.

Wait for Cyber ​​Monday or buy on Black Friday?

Differentiating between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday today is complicated, since both offer discounts both in physical stores and online, so that the competition is very balanced. On the other hand, in the past Black Friday was more intended for physical sales of all types of products, while Cyber ​​Monday only specialized in the transaction of online stores. The truth is that on Black Friday, generally, there is usually more discounted gender than on Cyber ​​Monday and, furthermore, it is the period of the year well known by most bargain hunters.

But if a significant difference needs to be clarified, it is in an obvious case that you have probably missed. Waiting for Cyber ​​Monday carries a risk, and the product that is on sale during Black Friday may no longer be on Black Monday. In this way, you will waste the discount on the item and find yourself with a price increase or, simply, with the standard amount it was previously at without the promotion applied. In addition, there may be a situation in which the store’s stock runs out and does not reappear during Cyber ​​Monday.

Therefore, if you are lucky and find a deal during Black Friday, take advantage of the opportunity and buy that product, because You probably won’t see it cheaper during Cyber ​​Monday. It is also important to note that the purchase of toys and clothing is made more often during Black Friday and electronic components during Cyber ​​Monday.

Cases in which to buy on Cyber ​​Monday

During Black Friday, there may be products that are not on sale and, if they happen to be on sale on Cyber ​​Monday, should wait to this next phase of offers to acquire them. Likewise, the online shopping They are the preference this Black Monday to purchase digital products, such as a virtual gift card or a subscription to a streaming platform that has an offer applied.

Finally, you can find additional discounts, especially in electronic items in order to benefit from that purchase you wanted to have made during Black Friday. However, it all depends on each person’s needs and preferences. Now it is your decision to wait for the reappearance of that product you want so much or to purchase it immediately.