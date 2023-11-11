When times like Halloween or Christmas arrive, you wonder what is the best time to go to an amusement park or theme park, but any weekend is a good option to escape the heat or to spend a Saturday with the family. In that case, is the Parks Bonus worth it? We see what advantages it includes, how much it costs or what we should take into account.

The way the voucher works is simple: you pay and buy it once a year and you can access the parks that meet the conditions as many times as you want, as well as a series of associated discounts and offers.

What parks does it include?

The Parks Bonus includes parks in several Spanish cities, although you can also find access to parks in other countries. In Spain you can go to: Warner Park, Madrid Amusement Park, Madrid Zoo Aquarium, Faunia, Atlantis Aquarium Madrid, Aquopolis, Warner Bearch Park, Selwo Aventura, Selwo Marina, Benalmadena Cable Car. You can go to all of them if we have the voucher whether we are in Madrid or Malaga.

In addition, it also includes discounts for other parks in Spain. Although you can’t get in for free, you can get great deals and it’s worth it. You can have a 35% discount on the entrance to Port Aventura with some of the vouchers, up to a 50% discount on Isla Mágica. If we go to Dinópolis in Teruel we can also have a discount of up to 50% in total depending on the voucher and the same happens at MundoMar Benidorm. And if your thing is a water park, Super Aqualandia in Benidorm offers up to 35% on general admission during the day to users who have a Platinum Parks Bonus.

What bonuses are there

There are different bonuses that we can buy depending on what advantages we want. The more advantages, of course, the higher the price. The most complete is the Platinum Bonus and includes fourteen parks, parking included in some of them, preferential entry, discount on interactions or horror tickets, a 25% discount in shops and restaurants and access to 17 parks throughout Europe. You can enter any day of the year, it has a 10% discount on communions and birthdays and discounts on Correcaminos Pass or Speedy Pass to enter the attractions earlier. This voucher has a price of 182 euros. But there are other cheaper vouchers that include fewer advantages and with which we also have access to the parks such as the Gold or Silver Bonus that are around 120 and 145 euros and that include access to 12 and 10 parks respectively as well as discounts in shops and restaurants. , etc.

Choosing one or the other will depend on each one or the parks we want it to include. It will also depend on whether or not we care that it has parking or if we want other advantages. But it will also depend on how many times you plan to go to each park during the year.

Your children or yourself may not like amusement parks and, in that case, you do not have to pay for access to them because there is a Zoollower Bonus which allows access exclusively to the Parque Reunidos animal centers. Or if you live in Malaga and you are clear that you are not going to Madrid all year you can take out the Costa del Sol Bonus which only includes the parks located in Andalusia and not those in Madrid.

Worth?

Is it worth it or not depending on the use you are going to give it. To know if it is worth it or not, just look at the ticket prices of the different parks. Entrance prices to Parque Warner are normally between 40 and 45 euros, for example, and the Madrid amusement park is between 30 and 40 euros depending on the day. There are others that are more affordable, such as entering the Madrid Zoo Aquarium is around 25 euros approximately, Faunia is around 20 euros on average and the entrance to the Atlantis Aquarium is around 17 euros or so.

But if we do a sum with all the entries and we go only once a year to each of them, we will have saved a lot of money compared to the usual price. In addition, we must add that we will pay less when it comes to eating or buying gifts in stores.