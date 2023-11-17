loading…

Israel could be destroyed in 2023 if the US does not help. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Israel received a big gift from Hamas some time ago. Titled ‘Al Aqsa Storm Operation’, this massive attack took the Jewish state by surprise.

Not only did the Israeli military admit the enormity of the Hamas attack at that time, other countries also thought so. Some of them even thought that this moment would be a turning point for the Palestinian resistance movement against Israel.

During Operation Al Aqsa Storm, Hamas launched thousands of rockets in a matter of minutes. Interestingly, this major attack managed to penetrate Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, which was initially claimed to be invincible.

The impact of Hamas’s fatal attack on Operation Al Aqsa Storm cannot be hidden by Israel. In fact, they might have been destroyed after this incident if the United States and its allies had not stepped in and helped.

Reasons Israel Could Be Destroyed After Operation Storm Al Aqsa

Operation Al Aqsa Storm launched by Hamas has changed the course of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. It cannot be denied that this attack clearly made Israel miserable.

On the one hand, the Al Aqsa Storm Operation seems to be a major achievement for Hamas in its struggle to defend Palestine. However, on the other hand, the attack was also a bad and painful moment for Israel.

The Hamas attack was the worst tragedy experienced by Israel, at least since the Arab coalition waged war in 1973. This failure had to be paid for by Israeli casualties, which reached more than 1,000 people.

Some time after Operation Al Aqsa Storm, related parties from Israel began to engage in debate and blame each other. One of the targets was the intelligence service for failing to predict a major Hamas attack.

After that, Israel’s condition was not good. The Iron Dome being breached, civilians being killed, Hamas’s successful infiltration, all of this would further deepen the wounds.

Of course, the wound will not heal quickly, considering the embarrassment it causes. Fortunately, they did get help from their closest allies, including the United States.

Some time after the deadly Hamas attack, US President Joe Biden immediately promised strong support for Israel. Quoting Al Jazeera, usually every year they provide military aid worth $3 billion to their close allies in the Middle East.