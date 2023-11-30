In recent years, the world of cybersecurity has experienced a great boom. More and more people are interested in computer security and ethical hacking.

In this context, the Flipper Zero has positioned itself as one of the most popular devices. This gadget, affectionately known as the tamagotchi for hackers, has created a sensation for its innovative features and amazing functions.

It’s not just a device, it’s a complete experience. It has earned its place on the podium of the most popular, and it is no wonder.

This tiny device has demonstrated its versatility to interact with systems such as the iPhone, Android and can even hack Game Boy cartridges, but it is also capable of controlling more intimate and personal areas such as sex toys.

More than a technological toy

Flipper Zero

Flipper Zero doesn’t stop at anything, it’s more than just a “toy” as it can communicate with a wide range of technologies, from RFID y NFC even infrared signals.

Likewise, it can connect to WiFi and Bluetooth networks, making it a useful tool. ideal for performing security tests on computer networks. Originally considered a tool for cybersecurity, Flipper Zero has proven to be a gem for ethical hackers.

Its ability to manipulate diverse technologies makes it the perfect ally for those seeking to strengthen security in the digital world. But a rumor has begun to spread that this small device can turn a person without knowledge into a hacker.

Flipper Zero: Can it turn you into a hacker? Fact or myth

The tamagotchi for hackers is a very powerful tool that can even be used to carry out cyber attacks, but it is not magical equipment. In order to use it and take advantage of its capabilities, you need to have a certain level of knowledge about computer security.

Flipper Zero is designed for tech experts, especially those interested in ethical hacking. Its ability to interact with various technologies makes it valuable to those with experience in this field.

However, we should not fall into the illusion that this device can turn a person without knowledge into a hacker overnight.

Although the equipment is intuitive and easy to use, true hacking mastery requires in-depth understanding and practice of computer systems.

Flipper Zero is a multifunctional device that allows you to explore and learn about how technology and cybersecurity works. With the, you can interact with different systems and protocolsfrom your television remote control to access to wireless networks.

However, its use requires certain training and skill, since It is not a toy as such, but a professional tool for security experts.