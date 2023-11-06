You’ve probably heard a lot about Cetes and that these are the safest way to invest your money. The first thing you should understand is that, financially speaking, It is better to invest than to have your money savedsince it will eventually devalue, while if you invest it, it will “grow.”

To know if it is safe or not to invest in Cetes, we have to explain what they are. According to the description of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), Cetes are securities that belong to the family of zero coupon bonds. That is to say, they are sold at a discount below their nominal value (ten pesos), they do not accrue interest and they settle their value with a yield on the maturity date.

Is it safe to invest in Cetes?

Cetes are a good option for beginner or more conservative investors, since it is one of the financial instruments with the least risk in Mexico, since it is the government itself that undertakes to return the investment money and the returns generated. In addition, since they have the shortest maturity period, they have greater liquidity than other products.

Cetes are issued by the Mexican government in pesos and are purchased at a discount price. The profit obtained is the difference between the price paid to the acquirer and its nominal value at maturity. The cetes have available terms of 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year and 2 years.

Starting at how much can I invest in Cetes?

If you want to invest, but are still afraid, you can start with a small amount. In Cetedirecto you can invest from 100 pesos, although the limit is much higher.

In 2011, the investment strata of cetesdirecto accounts were implemented, adopting Level 2 with a monthly savings limit of 3,000 UDIS and Level 4 with a maximum investment of 10 million pesos.

