Bank transfers have become one of the most used practices and have facilitated the sending and receiving of money, However, it is also possible to make mistakes When performing this movement, for example, depositing money into the wrong account.

If this has happened to you and you want to know what you can do, we share that information with you below. It should be noted that, according to the Condusef (National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services), these types of mistakes are called “customer operational errors” and there are few occasions in which your banking institution can offer you help.

Is it possible to recover money from a wrong transfer?

Although it seems that the transferred money can no longer be recovered, there is an efficient way to know where it went and What you need is the date of operation, reference number or tracking code, name of the issuing and receiving bank, as well as the beneficiary CLABE account and the amount.

Once you have this information, you will go to the Banco de México portal banxico.org.mx/cep/ where you will enter the aforementioned data, then the system will indicate the status of the movement and generate an electronic receipt.

The above as long as you have sent the money to a bank other than yours.since in these cases the movement takes 24 hours to be reflectedtime in which Banxico releases the transaction and the delivery of the money can be prevented from taking place.

On the contrary, If it was a transfer to the same bank, you must contact the bank what You have the obligation to contact the account holder to inform them of the error and agree how and when the funds will be returned, but it is important to note that they cannot be forced to return the money.

