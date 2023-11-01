The Credit Bureau It is a private institution that collects credit information and plays a very important role in the decision making of financial institutions. Many people think that only those who have not settled their accounts are in the Credit Bureau; However, this is not so. All people who have had a card or telephone plan are in the Credit Bureau.

Those who have a negative credit history and want to acquire a credit card face a great challenge when they want to get a credit card with a bank.

If you have a negative credit history, most traditional banks will reject your application when reviewing the Credit Bureau. However, different options have emerged that offer credit cards regardless of the status of your credit history, an example of this is the Bancoppel Credit Card.

Can I leave the Credit Bureau?

According to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) It is not possible to leave the credit bureau if the debt is very high.

To be deleted from the Bureau, law 2 is clear, depending on the amount and the temporality that is maintained in that record:

Debts less than or equal to 25 UDIS are eliminated after one year. Debts greater than 25 UDIS and up to 500 UDIS are eliminated after two years. Debts greater than 500 UDIS and up to 1000 UDIS are eliminated after four years. Debts greater than 1000 UDIS are eliminated after six years as long as: they are less than 400 thousand UDIS, the credit is not in judicial process and/or you have not committed any fraud on your credits.

Remember that if you had delays or defaults, you do not have to wait for the information to be deleted to improve your credit history. If you catch up, this will be reflected in your history and will show that you are meeting your payments.

