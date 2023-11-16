The philosopher Antonio Escohotado said that showers are always positive, that there is no moment in which a shower does not make you feel better, no matter what situation you are in. But not everyone thinks the same. This is one of those issues that he does not usually agree with the experts.

A Harvard team has carried out a new study, which aims to resolve once and for all the eternal question: Is it good to shower every day? The results are, to say the least, striking.

Is it good to shower every day? A very common question

Currently, a large part of the population showers frequently, if not daily. But it has by no means always been like this. In times past, washing regularly was practically a luxury only available to a few. A few who, by the way, did not always put it into practice either. Not even kings or political leaders.

Something similar happens with the Middle Ages. It is sometimes said that in this era so marked by superstition, religion and magical beliefs, washing was seen as something potentially bad for the soul? But there are also voices that point in another direction and say that the Middle Ages were not as unhygienic as we really think.

In modern times society is usually divided among those who they shower in the morningespecially because otherwise it is difficult for them to start the day, and those who do it at night before going to bed, if only to steal a few more minutes from the pillow.

But what does science really say about it? Perhaps most people today could take for granted that showering every day does not present any inconvenience to the body or health. Is it really true?

Even Harvard Questions Whether It’s Good to Shower Daily

For Dr. Robert H. Shmerling, from the prestigious Harvard University, Showering every day may not be as beneficial as you sometimes think. According to him, for a dermatological issue.

The use of gels, especially those that can be considered “antibacterial”, can be harmful to the microscopic bacteria that, in their own way, maintain a balance on people’s skin.

And what impact in a practical sense can this have, according to Harvard scholars, for the skin? It can manifest itself in the form of itching, dryness, irritation or even the appearance of an infection. That is, you can shower every day thinking that it is the best for the body and, at least in this sense, not be so.

These conclusions, therefore, seem to suggest spacing out showers in time, at least doing it every other day. A custom that, depending on each person, could be received happily or quite uncomfortable.

We must also keep in mind that the weather in summer is not the same as in hell or the climate of some countries and others. In fact, depending on where you are in the world, you could find very different hygiene-related habits.