Is it good to sleep with the heating on? Many people take the opportunity to turn off the heating at night to avoid spending too much on their bill and save money, but sleep experts also frequently give their opinion on the subject.

There are reasons to think that Achieving sleep at a specific temperature can help you achieve better rest. And many studies have worked to clarify the reasons why sleeping with the heat on could harm the quality of your sleep, in many ways.

Why is it not advisable to sleep with the heating on?

We must start from the basis that each person is different, and there are people who are colder than others. But even taking this reality into account, science has its own conclusions about whether or not it is advisable to sleep with the heating on, and how this decision can affect the quality of your sleep.

The answer, according to experts, lies in the melatonina hormone that helps you fall asleep and promote rest, and that is helped by darkness and a drop in temperature. Have you ever felt that your body heat decreases during the night? It is something natural, which begins to take place a few hours before going to bed.

During rest hours, the body carries out a vasodilation process, which distributes blood flow and requires a search for freshness. For that reason, Specialists usually agree that it is better to sleep with the heating off or, in the worst case, at a low temperature.

In the same way that it is usually advised not to look at bright screens before going to bed, or not to use mobile phones and other devices in bed, it is also often said that it is better to rest without an environment that is too hot. Have you had the impression that you sleep better in winter than in summer? It is also due to the same.

What is the recommended sleeping temperature?

According to various studies, The ideal temperature for a healthy rest should be maintained around 18ºC. Having the heating on, and at the same temperature as the rest of the day, can cause you to fall asleep worse, although sometimes you are not aware of it.

As you probably know, sleeping is made up of various phases, and the body needs to regulate its temperature naturally to reach the deepest stages of sleep and the REM phase of sleep.

What happens if you sleep with the heating on?

In reality, it is simple, the release of melatonin to which we have referred before is more difficult and, therefore, one sleeps worse.

The consequences, in these cases, come in the form of a more complicated awakening, tiredness or even fatigue. Sometimes you may also experience headaches throughout the day or difficulty concentrating..

So all the studies that have been done on the matter indicate that turning off the heating at night helps you sleep better. Or at least, keep it regulated below 20ºC.

It is the same, which is why most of the time it is recommended to sleep with little clothing, even in winter, so that your body can reduce its temperature in the most natural way possible.